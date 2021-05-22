Anupam Kher Says Kirron's Health Is Improving And Says, 'There Are Days When She Is Positive

It is all known that Bollywood's veteran actress Kirron Kher is suffering from deadly cancer. She is now undergoing treatment for the same and also taking chemotherapy sessions. Her husband Anupam Kher who is an avid social media user shares his wife's health updates on his Twitter page frequently. Off late, he was interviewed by a popular media house, thus he also opened up about Kirron's present condition and said, "There are days when she is positive and days when the chemotherapy impacts her".

He said, "Kirron's health is improving. It's a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves. She can't go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health."



He also added, "She is holding up fine. There are days when she is positive and then there are days when the chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways. We are all trying our best and she is doing it, too."



Hope Kirron ji gets recovered soon and will be back to big screens!



Earlier Anupam opened up about Kirron Kher getting detected with Cancer and said, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on."

