Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Anushka shares 'priceless moments' of 2020

Anushka shares ‘priceless moments’ of 2020
x

Anushka shares ‘priceless moments’ of 2020

Highlights

Actress Anushka Sharma on Friday shared snapshots from last year, featuring husband Virat Kohli along with a few of their four-legged friends.

Actress Anushka Sharma on Friday shared snapshots from last year, featuring husband Virat Kohli along with a few of their four-legged friends.

Anushka posted a video on Instagram, where Virat and the actress are seen enjoying their time with pet dog Dude and some strays they found during their travel. In the clip, they are seen feeding puppies and playing with them. An ardent animal lover, Anushka captioned the clip: "Some special, priceless moments from last year."

Anushka recently returned to action after her maternity break. The couple became parents in January, to a daughter named Vamika. The actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's "Kaneda", and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress was last seen in the film "Zero" in 2018. She produced the web series "Paatal Lok" and the film "Bulbbul" for OTT last year.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X