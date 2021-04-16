Aparichithudu Remake: Shankar vs producer Ravichandran!

The other day, Director Shankar announced his next film in Bollywood, with Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The actor and director duo are planning to come up with the adaption of Anniyan aka Aparichithudu. Shankar feels that Ranveer Singh would be the right person to remake the film with. However, Anniyan producer Ravi Chandran claimed that the story is owned by him.

In his letter to Shankar, producer Ravichandran wrote, "I am utterly shocked to know that you are likely to undertake the direction of a Hindi film by adopting the story of the movie Anniyan. You are well aware that I am the producer of the movie. The entire story right was purchased by me from writer Sujatha for which full payment was done. I am the whole and sole owner of the rights. Any adaptation or remaking or copying the main plot is totally illegal."

Shankar has come up with a response in no time. Shankar has given a befitting reply saying that he owns all the rights for adapting the film. Shankar revealed that he took the credit for writing the film and the producer is just making baseless claims.