AR Rahman Wishes Ace Songstress Asha Bhosle On Her 87th Birthday

Ace singer Asha Bhosle has turned a year elder and is celebrating her 87th birthday today. This great singer was born in 1933 and started her career in 1943 and still going on successfully. From seven decades she is serving Indian Film Industry with her awesome crooning's. She has more than 12,000 songs in her kitty who is also renowned for her 'Soprano' voice range.

Today being this ace singer's birthday, she is receiving love from all corners of the world. Even another ace musician AR Rahman also took to his Instagram and showered all his love on Asha Ji…

In this post, AR Rahman is seen posing with Asha ji in all winsome smile. She also wrote, "Happy birthday to the Queen of Indian pop 👑 @asha.bhosle #legendarysinger…".

Even Shraddha Kapoor also wished Asha Bhonsle dropping a candid pic on her Instagram page…

In this pic, Asha ji and MeenaAaji of Shraddha Kapoor are posing together as they both share their birthday dates as well. Shraddha also wrote, "Double birthday love 💕🎉💜@asha.bhosle #MeenaAaji…".



To this post, Asha Ji also commented and thanked Shraddha for her beautiful wishes. Well, Shraddha grandfather PanditPandharinathKolhapure and Asha Bhonsle, LataMangeshkar are cousins.

Even other celebrities also showered their love on Asha ji on her birthday by dropping their birthday wishes on their social media accounts… Have a look!

Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen @ashabhosle ka janamdin hai.Asha apne aap mein ek bahut badi gayika hai.uska naam saari duniyaa jaanti hain. Main usko aashirwad deti hun ki wo aisehi gaati rahe aur hamesha khush rahe. pic.twitter.com/0qjCUwzEwX — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 8, 2020



Here comes a beautiful throwback picture of Lataji and Aashaji… Both are looking so young and beautiful in white sarees…Lataji also wrote, "Namaskar. Aajmerichotibehen



kajanamdinhai.Ashaapneaapmeinekbahutbadigayikahai.uskanaamsaariduniyaajaantihain. Main uskoaashirwaddetihunki wo aisehigaatiraheaurhameshakhushrahe…".

Happy bday to the one and only, the legend, the one we are all lifelong fans of. Wish you good health always Ashaji.. You are priceless for us & I am your fangirl since forever🙏🏼❤️❤️🎂 #HappyBirthdayAshaBhosle @ashabhosle pic.twitter.com/KaGyn1Ic8j — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) September 8, 2020



Even Asha Ji also took to her Twitter and thanked all her fans for their wonderful wishes…

I've completed my 87th and stepped into my 88th but I feel 40! Like me I hope you all feel positive about life. Keep smiling and my advise is to pls be that positive person for all around you - spread the happiness. Thank you so much for all your wishes 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BOqQ9HvCrF — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 8, 2020







What better way than spending my 87th birthday interacting with my fans from all over the world. I thank you all for following my work and making me who I am. Without you all I would not have been Asha Bhosle. My warmest regards & thanks 🙏🏼 😊 pic.twitter.com/XNak6SSGdT — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 8, 2020



In this post, Asha Ji is seen interacting with a few of her fans from all over the world…She thanked everyone for making her birthday turn special.

Happy Birthday Asha Ji…