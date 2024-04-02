Are Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra Secretly Dating?

Actress Pooja Hegde, who is currently engaged in filming ‘Deva’ alongside Shahid Kapoor, has sparked a flurry of speculations regarding her romantic life. The buzz surrounding her alleged relationship with Rohan Mehra, son of the late actor Vinod Mehra, has intensified following their appearance together in Mumbai.

The duo was spotted during a casual car ride in the bustling streets of Bandra, Mumbai. Pooja Hegde, known for her elegant yet understated fashion sense, was seen sporting a white top paired with grey pants and stylish black boots. On the other hand, Rohan Mehra opted for more relaxed attire, donning a black tee complemented by blue pants and a sleek black cap.

Pooja Hegde has always been adept at keeping her personal life shielded from the prying eyes of the media, preferring to maintain a veil of privacy around her relationships. However, the recent sightings of her with Rohan Mehra have stirred considerable curiosity among fans and paparazzi alike, prompting speculations about the nature of their association.

For those unfamiliar with Rohan Mehra, he made his acting debut in 2018 with the financial thriller ‘Baazaar,’ sharing the screen with stalwarts like Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Chitrangada Singh. Despite being relatively new to the industry, Rohan's lineage as the son of the late Vinod Mehra lends him a certain gravitas within the Bollywood fraternity.

Beyond his acting endeavours, Rohan has also dabbled in assistant direction, notably assisting in the production of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, ‘Bajirao Mastani.’ Subsequently, he has ventured into acting with projects like ‘420 IPC’ and the television series ‘Kaala,’ showcasing his versatility and commitment to the craft. With an upcoming role in the film ‘Adbhut,’ Rohan Mehra is poised to further solidify his presence in the industry.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde's cinematic journey has been marked by a string of notable performances, with her most recent outing being ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ alongside Salman Khan. Released in 2023, the action-comedy served as the official remake of the Tamil film ‘Veeram,’ with Pooja essaying a pivotal role alongside the Bollywood heavyweight.

In her forthcoming project ‘Deva,’ Pooja Hegde shares the screen with Shahid Kapoor in a narrative woven around a brilliant and rebellious police officer entangled in a web of intrigue while investigating a high-profile case. Directed by the accomplished filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the film promises to be a compelling addition to Pooja Hegde's diverse repertoire.