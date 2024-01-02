Arjun Kapoor celebrates New Year with new Phoenix tattoo

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is known for '2 States', 'Ishaqzaade' and 'Mubarakan', has got a new ink. The actor rang in the new year with a positive thought as he got a new tattoo on his calf. It reads - "RISE".

The tattoo takes inspiration from a Phoenix. The actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video of the process of tattoo design.

He wrote in the caption, "For only from the ashes of who we were, can we rise up to become who we are to be."

Earlier, the actor, who appeared on the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, spoke about the box office failures with show host Karan Johar.

Talking about the same, KJo said, "We all have public perceptions, we all have Instagram that shows a part of our personality that may or may not be accurate at times, but we are also combating box office pressures, industry dynamics. I'm gonna ask you sometimes when box offices have evaded you. What is the way and I always know that you have been upbeat and have a sense of humour which I think is there that in the face of failure you can laugh at yourself. How do you deal with it,” asked the filmmaker.

Arjun said, "There is so much adversity I have faced in my life, ya Karan, I think I have spoken on this couch before about many aspects of my life. I am the first actor in my generation to deliver a 100 crore film, with Dharma and Sajid Nadiadwala that was '2 States'. I have seen the high, I have done a film like 'Ki & Ka' that did well, where I was a house husband, I have done all kinds of work, I have worked with so many people".

"I mean Akshay Kumar has spoken so openly about the fact that he almost considered leaving the profession at one point of time, 11-12 flops I think he has seen. When you look at Saif's career, till 'Dil Chahta Hai' didn't happen, he was on a different trajectory. If my audience has loved me and connected with me because of the work that I did, they are not going to disconnect if I give them a good film. You can't control the box-office unfortunately, what I can control is the effort and sincerity," he added.