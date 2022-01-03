Arjun Kapoor Opens Up For Being Trolled On Age-Gap Between Him And Malaika Arora

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are dating from a couple of years. They also officially announced their relationship and hang out together in many places. They treat all their fans by sharing romantic pics on their social media pages and shower love on each other! Well, as the age-gap is about 12 years between this couple, they are facing trolls too! Off late, Arjun opened but and trolls and gave a befitting reply too!

He started off by saying, "Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don't even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it's all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative. What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognized, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can't be so bothered about whose age is what so we should just live, let live and move on, I think is it's a silly thought process to look at age and contextualize a relationship".

Speaking about the decision on making his relationship official, he said, "I've gone public to make sure that tomorrow, we are not bothered and troubled by the news and by people speculating and writing some nonsense. But at the same time, I'm private about it where I don't speak about it. I respect anybody who doesn't wish to do what we've done. And I completely understand that it should be to each their own. It's not easy. And it should be allowed to flow".

Speaking about Arjun Kapoor's work front, he will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns movie which is directed by Mohit Suri. It has John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in the lead roles. This movie is the spiritual sequel of Mohit Suri's 2014 Ek Villain film.