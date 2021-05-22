Arjun Kapoor Opens Up On Her Mother Mona’s Reaction After Boney Kapoor Marrying Sridevi

It is all known that Bollywood's ace producer Boney Kapoor fell in love with Sridevi and married her even after having two children with his first wife Mona. Well, Arjun Kapoor the elder son of Boney and Mona opened up about this issue and said, his mother never said anything negative about her father even after he married Sridevi.

He spoke to the media and said, "I have had many women shape me consciously or subconsciously. My father was a working man and my mom couldn't work things out and eventually, he decided to get married again and have another family. I didn't spend as much time with him. I have always had my nani, my mom and my sister. So I have learnt to empathise with the other sex far sooner than other boys would. The maturity that I got is from my mother who taught me to be a certain way."

He added, "My mom never festered any ill feelings towards my father, even when she had every right to poison us. That's basically the root of why I'm somebody who's broad-minded. My mother could have easily told me, 'Your father has left us high and dry and he has decided to be a certain way'. I don't remember a day when my mother spoke negatively about my father. That's where I learnt from. Today, when I have grown up and walk a little bit in my father's shoes, I understand why I love my father. He, for all his flaws, also has a lot of strength. He is a very lovable man so she loved him."

Arjun Kapoor who was away from Boney Kapoor, reconciled with his father after the death of Sridevi in 2018. He is now taking care of her three sisters and father and thus became a strong pillar of his family.

Speaking about Arjun Kapoor's work front, he will be next seen in Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns movies.