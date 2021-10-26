Arpita Khan Sharma Showers All Her Love On Her Dear Hubby Aayush With A Sweet Birthday Post

Bollywood's young actor and newbie Aayush Sharma is celebrating his 31st birthday today and turned a year older! He is receiving birthday love from all corners of Bollywood. Even his dear wife Arpita Khan Sharma also shared a beautiful pic on her Instagram and showered all her love with a beautiful birthday note…



She shared a beautiful pic and wrote, "I wish you shine brighter than a star, I wish you grow wiser with ever passing year, I wish you achieve more than you even desire to. I wish nothing but the best for you Happiest Birthday Rahuliya ! We love you very very much , have an amazing year ahead filled with happiness, love , great health, success & luck. Happiest birthday once again @aaysharma".

Well, Aayush Sharma's next movie 'Antim: The Final Truth' will be released in the next month and thus, the makers have treated all his fans by releasing the trailer of this movie a few hours ago.

Salman Khan shared the trailer on his Instagram and showered his love on his dear brother-in-law…

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "#AntimTrailer out now… film releasing 26.11.2021 in a theatre near you…"

Going with the trailer, it showcased the rivalry of the cop Salman Khan and deadly gangster Aayush Sharma. The ruthless goon Aayush will be seen hurting and terrorizing people but the strong cop Salman Khan enters the scene and stands in support of the people by stopping Aayush. The awesome fight sequences between these two six-pack body builders and the ultimate exchange of words of war made the trailer worth watching!

Salman Khan will essay the role of a Sikh cop in this action entertainer while his brother-in-law, Aayush Shama will be seen as a deadly gangster. He will essay the role of 'Ruhaliya' and will appear fearless on the big screens. Being an action thriller, this flick will have Salman Khan as the lead actor and Aayush will portray the antagonist role.

'Antim: The Final Truth' movie is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films banner. It is being made taking the inspiration from Pravin Tarde's 2018 successful Marathi flick 'Mulshi Pattern'. It also has Pragya Jaiswal, Jisshu Sengupta and Nikitin Dheer in other important roles while Varun Dhawan will appear in a cameo role. As the shooting of this movie was wrapped up in July, 2021 and now, the release date is announced!

Antim movie will be released on 26th November, 2021 in the theatres and will lock horns with John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2.