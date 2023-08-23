As Atlee’s previous films; ‘Jawan’ locks a lengthy run-time

The most awaited action drama, “Jawan” starring King Khan Shah Rukh, is slated for a grand release on September 7, 2023. The film has surreal hype, and the overseas advance bookings prove the same. Atlee is one of the best when it comes to delivering good masala entertainers, and hence movie buffs are excited to see Bollywood Baadshah under Atlee’s direction.



The movie has now wrapped up its censor formalities. The CBFC awarded U/A certificate for the film and it has a lengthy runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes as per the latest update. Atlee is named for making lengthy films, and “Jawan” also falls in the same category. A lot of talk is happening about the film’s action blocks, and we must wait a few more days to witness the visual spectacle on the big screens.

Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and others played pivotal roles. Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of Anirudh, and Gauri Khan produced this big-budget flick.