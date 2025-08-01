Live
August 2025 Watchlist: Bollywood Movies Hitting Theatres This Month
Here’s a complete list of Bollywood movie releases with dates and cast details.
Dhadak 2
Release Date – 01 August, 2025
Language – Hindi
Genre - Romantic drama
Cast - Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi
Director- Shazia Iqbal
About the Movie – After the success of Dhadak, Dhadak 2 is here with a fresh story. This movie is a remake of the Tamil-drama film Pariyerum Perumal (2018). This movie is about a young couple entangled in caste dynamics and honour-based prejudice in Madhya Pradesh.
Son of Sardaar 2
Release Date – 01 August, 2025
Language - Hindi
Genre - Action-comedy
Cast - Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra
Director - Vijay Kumar Arora
About the Movie - Son of Sardaar 2 is a high‑energy Hindi action‑comedy which is a sequel to the 2012 Son of Sardaar. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Jassi Singh Randhawa, joined by Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and a vibrant ensemble. Set in Scotland and Punjab, it releases August 1, 2025.
Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi
Release Date – 01 August, 2025
Language – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam
Genre - Biopic
Cast - Anant Joshi (as Yogi Adityanath), Paresh Rawal
Director - Ravindra Gautam
About the Movie – Ajey is a biopic tracing the journey of Yogi Adityanath and his journey from ascetic monk to Chief Minister. The movie is based on Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister.
Heer Express
Release Date – 08 August, 2025
Language - Hindi
Genre – Romantic comedy
Cast - Divita Juneja, Prit Kamani, Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra
Director - Umesh Shukla
About the Movie – Heer Express is an upcoming Bollywood movie which is a feel-good romantic comedy movie introducing Divita Juneja who is an aspiring chef balancing her dreams and family legacy while mentoring under Ashutosh Rana. The ensemble includes Gulshan Grover in a surprisingly lovable role.
War 2
Release Date – 14 August, 2025
Language - Hindi
Genre - Action-thriller
Cast - Hrithik Roshan, N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana
Director - Ayan Mukerji
About the Movie – War 2 is one of the most anticipated movies releasing in August 2025. Sequel to War (2019), War 2 has Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, joined by Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The film promises high-energy action, intense drama, and stunning visuals.
Param Sundari
Release Date – 29 August, 2025
Language - Hindi
Genre - Romantic-comedy
Cast - Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor
Director - Tushar Jalota
About the Movie – The month of August closes with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari, which is a cute cross-cultural romantic movie. The movie is about a Delhi techie who falls in love with a classical dancer from Kerala. Set against Kerala’s lush backwaters, the film explores North-South traditions, vibrant visuals and nostalgic music.
With a line-up of a wide range of genres from rom-coms and action to biopics, August 2025 promises to keep Bollywood lovers entertained. So, Grab your Popcorn and Book your seats for an awesome cinematic experience.