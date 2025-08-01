August 2025 Watchlist: Bollywood Movies Hitting Theatres This Month

Dhadak 2

Release Date – 01 August, 2025

Language – Hindi

Genre - Romantic drama

Cast - Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Director- Shazia Iqbal

About the Movie – After the success of Dhadak, Dhadak 2 is here with a fresh story. This movie is a remake of the Tamil-drama film Pariyerum Perumal (2018). This movie is about a young couple entangled in caste dynamics and honour-based prejudice in Madhya Pradesh.

Son of Sardaar 2

Release Date – 01 August, 2025

Language - Hindi

Genre - Action-comedy

Cast - Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra

Director - Vijay Kumar Arora

About the Movie - Son of Sardaar 2 is a high‑energy Hindi action‑comedy which is a sequel to the 2012 Son of Sardaar. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Jassi Singh Randhawa, joined by Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and a vibrant ensemble. Set in Scotland and Punjab, it releases August 1, 2025.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi

Release Date – 01 August, 2025

Language – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam

Genre - Biopic

Cast - Anant Joshi (as Yogi Adityanath), Paresh Rawal

Director - Ravindra Gautam

About the Movie – Ajey is a biopic tracing the journey of Yogi Adityanath and his journey from ascetic monk to Chief Minister. The movie is based on Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister.

Heer Express

Release Date – 08 August, 2025

Language - Hindi

Genre – Romantic comedy

Cast - Divita Juneja, Prit Kamani, Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra

Director - Umesh Shukla

About the Movie – Heer Express is an upcoming Bollywood movie which is a feel-good romantic comedy movie introducing Divita Juneja who is an aspiring chef balancing her dreams and family legacy while mentoring under Ashutosh Rana. The ensemble includes Gulshan Grover in a surprisingly lovable role.

War 2

Release Date – 14 August, 2025

Language - Hindi

Genre - Action-thriller

Cast - Hrithik Roshan, N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana

Director - Ayan Mukerji

About the Movie – War 2 is one of the most anticipated movies releasing in August 2025. Sequel to War (2019), War 2 has Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, joined by Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The film promises high-energy action, intense drama, and stunning visuals.

Param Sundari

Release Date – 29 August, 2025

Language - Hindi

Genre - Romantic-comedy

Cast - Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor

Director - Tushar Jalota

About the Movie – The month of August closes with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari, which is a cute cross-cultural romantic movie. The movie is about a Delhi techie who falls in love with a classical dancer from Kerala. Set against Kerala’s lush backwaters, the film explores North-South traditions, vibrant visuals and nostalgic music.

With a line-up of a wide range of genres from rom-coms and action to biopics, August 2025 promises to keep Bollywood lovers entertained. So, Grab your Popcorn and Book your seats for an awesome cinematic experience.