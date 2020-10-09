Babil Khan Remembers His Father Irrfan Khan Sharing The Picture Of His Grave

Bollywood's versatile actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on 29th April, 2020 losing his battle with neuroendocrine tumour. This finest actor of Bollywood served film industry for more than 30 years and bagged many prestigious awards with all his ace acting skills. He also acted in Hollywood movies and made Indian cinema own a world-wide recognition. His sudden demise is a great loss to Indian Film Industry but he will always be alive on the screens with his movies. Irrfan's son Babil Khan has reminisced his father and dropped an emotional note along with showing off the grave of this ace actor on his Instagram page.

In this post, Irrfan Khan's grave is seen decked up with flowers. Babil Khan turned emotional and wrote, "When a man is just born, he is weak and flexible. When he dies, he is hard and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it's tender and pliant, but when it's dry and hard, it dies. Hardness and Strength are death's companions. Pliancy and weakness are expressions of the freshness of being. Because what has hardened will never win." - Tarkovsky . Here's to watching 'Stalker' with you for my first film essay three years ago, I'm watching 'Stalker' now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in, you were teaching me then, now I teach myself. Here's to you, who never hardened, here's to your forgiving, sensitive soul."



Through this post, Babil Khan shared a beautiful message about his father's gentle soul. Irrfan Khan was last seen in 'Angrezi Medium' movie which had Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. This movie was directed by Homi Adajania and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under Maddock Films and London Calling Production banners.





