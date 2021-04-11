BAFTA 2021: Check Out TheComplete List Of Winners

It is all known that the prestigious BAFTA 2021 first part award are announced a few hours ago. The 74th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) is being held in two parts and the opening day ceremony was hosted virtually straight from London's Royal Albert Hall by TV and BBC radio presenter Clara Amfo.

During this gala event, only the eight primarily craft-focused awards were handed out, including casting, costume, makeup and hair, production design, sound, special visual effects, British short film, and British short animation.

Thus, we have listed down the complete list of winners in these eight categories… Take a look!

Sound

• Sound Of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc - WINNER

• Greyhound, Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman

• News Of The World, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

• Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

• Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Special Visual Effects

• Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley - WINNER

• Greyhound, Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt

• The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

• Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

• The One And Only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

British Short Animation

• The Owl And The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf - WINNER

• The Fire Next Time, RenaldhoPelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

• The Song Of A Lost Boy, Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald, Brid Arnstein

British Short Film

• The Present, Farah Nabulsi - WINNER

• Eyelash, Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Ike Newman

• Lizard, Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies

• Lucky Break, John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja

• Miss Curvy, GhadaEldemellawy

Production Design

• Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale - WINNER

• The Dig, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

• The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

• News Of The World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

• Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Makeup & Hair

• Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, MatikiAnoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal - WINNER

• The Dig, Jenny Shircore

• Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

• Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

• Pinocchio, Mark Coulier

Costume Design

• Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth - WINNER

• Ammonite, Michael O'connor

• The Dig, Alice Babidge

• Emma, Alexandra Byrne

• Mank, Trish Summerville

Casting

• Rocks, Lucy Pardee - WINNER

• Calm with Horses, ShaheenBaig

• Judas and the Black Messiah, Alexa L. Fogel

• Minari, Julia Kim

• Promising Young Woman, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

Well, the second part of the BAFTA 2021 event is going go live in a couple of hours. We will be back with the list of winners of the second part! Stay tuned…