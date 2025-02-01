Barkha Singh set to entertain with ‘Lafangey’

Actress Barkha Singh is set to captivate audiences once again with her upcoming series Lafangey, part of Amazon MX Player’s highly anticipated 2025 lineup. The streaming giant recently announced over 100 new releases, including Lafangey, at its first-ever StreamNext event.

Barkha turned heads at the event, dazzling in a pink-purple tube midi dress with a thigh-high slit, accessorized with long earrings and black stilettos. Her effortlessly flowing wavy tresses completed the elegant look.

Produced by Yellow Montage and helmed by Prem Mistry, Lafangey is penned by Abhishek Yadav and stars Anud Singh Dhaka, Gagan Arora, Harsh Beniwal, Saloni Gaur, alongside Barkha. The show follows three childhood friends—Chaitanya, Rohan, and Kamlesh—as they navigate personal growth while tackling society’s challenges.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Barkha captioned it: “OUR NEXT: LAFANGEY – sapne • dosti • duniya… Yeh hai Lafango ki duniya, and we’re just living in it. #Lafangey, coming soon on Amazon MX Player.”

Amazon MX Player’s 2025 slate also features hit shows like Aashram, Hunter, Jamnapaar, Half CA, Hip Hop India, Sixer, Who’s Your Gynac, and Playground. The platform teased its new releases with a promotional video, stating, “100+ new shows dekhne ke paise nahi lagenge! Watch free only on Amazon MX Player.”

Barkha, who recently impressed with a cameo in The Sabarmati Report, is known for her performances in Engineering Girls, Maja Ma, Please Find Attached, and Masaba Masaba 2. Fans can now look forward to her next big outing with Lafangey!