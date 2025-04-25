Live
Being in front of the camera is a privilege: Saif Ali Khan
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited Netflix heist thriller Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins, and he’s making it clear that he views this project as far more than just a move to television.
While acknowledging the value of television as a medium, Saif clarified, “There were one or two people who asked my manager if I was doing TV now. There’s nothing against TV; it’s a great medium. But I don’t think the Netflix series is like TV at all—there are differences.”
The actor emphasized that regardless of platform, every project demands full dedication. “You have to be great at everything you do. Respect the platform you’re on, whether big or small—it deserves 100 percent commitment,” he added.
In Jewel Thief, Saif plays Rehaan Roy, a suave and rule-bending thief who is as rebellious as he is devoted to family. “He’s an adventurer at heart, a family man, a thief with swag. He breaks rules, cons people, but has a heart of gold. That dynamic made him irresistible to portray,” Saif shared.
Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the series also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor. Packed with twists, style, and action, Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins promises to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience when it starts streaming on Netflix from April 25.