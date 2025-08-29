Bhagyashree takes blessing from the Lalbaugcha Raja with son Abhimanyu Dassani

Mumbai: Actress Bhagyashree took blessings from the ever-famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her son Abhimanyu Dassani as she offered prayers to Bappa.

Looking as gorgeous as ever in a white saree with a red border and a matching blouse, the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress was seen with folded hands as she prayed to Lord Ganesha. The mother and son duo were seen twinning in white during their visit to the Lalbaugcha Raja.

Bhagyashree opted to caption the post with the famous aarti of Bappa.

"Shri Ganesh Deva! SukhKarta Dukhharta Varta Vighnachi...

Noorvi Poorvi Prem Krupya Jayachi...

Sarwangi Sundar Utishendu Rachi...

Kanthi Jhalke Maad Mukhta Padhanchi...

Jai Dev Jai Dev Jai Mangal Murti...

Darshan Marte Maan Kamana Purti … Jai Dev Jai Dev

Ratnakhachit Phara Tujh Gaurikumra...

Chandanaachi Uti Kumkum Ke Shara...

Hire Jadit Mukut Shobhato Bara...

Runjhunati Nupure Charani Ghagriya...

Jai Dev Jai Dev Jai Mangal Murti...

Darshan Marte Maan Kamana Purti.. Jai Dev Jai Dev

Beautiful Darshan, blessed and an overwhelming blessing of gratitude," she wrote.

It is believed that the Lalbaugcha Raja idol of Ganesha is Navasacha Ganpati - one who fulfils all wishes. It draws over 1.5 million pilgrims during the 10-day Ganesha Chaturthi festival every year.

During Janmashtami this year, Bhagyashree offered prayers at not one but two temples in Chicago.

The actress first sought blessings at a temple in Fremont, after which she visited the Iskon temple in Chicago.

In the clip dropped by her on social media, she was seen giving jhulla to the idol of lord Krishna, and also attending the kirtan in Iskon.

Treating the netizens with a set of photos and videos from her temple visits on social media, Bhagyashree wrote, "Janmashtami celebration. I was very fortunate to get darshan at 2 very beautiful temples. 1. At Fremont 2. Iskon temple in Chicago...Thankful, grateful, and feeling blessed. Making it a point to never miss my connection with God."