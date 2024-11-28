Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Nears Rs 250 Crore Milestone While Singham Again Preps for OTT – Find Out More

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again have both been performing well at the box office since their release.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to surpass Rs 250 crore in India by its fourth Wednesday.

The movie has earned Rs 158.25 crore in its first week. In the second week, it collected Rs 58 crore in, and Rs 23.35 crore in the third week.

In its fourth week, it earned Rs 1.4 crore on Friday, Rs 2.7 crore on Saturday, Rs 3.25 crore on Sunday, Rs 1.05 crore on Monday, and approximately Rs 1.10 crore on Tuesday, bringing its total to Rs 249.10 crore by Tuesday.

Singham Again has earned Rs 0.8 crore on its fourth Friday. On Sunday, it earned Rs 1.5 crore on Saturday, and Rs 1.85 crore on Sunday. It earned Rs 0.6 crore each on Monday and Tuesday reaching Rs 241.50 crore in India as of Tuesday. The film's overall occupancy on Tuesday was 9.71% across its Hindi shows.

Singham Again will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting December 27, 2024. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected on OTT in January 2025, with Netflix securing the digital rights.