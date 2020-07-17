'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' Poster: Sonakshi Sinha Walks Down Fearlessly As 'Sunderben'

The first look poster of Sonakshi Sinha from the Bhuj: The Pride Of India has been unveiled a few minutes ago. This Ajay Devgn starrer war story has Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. She is essaying the role of 'Sunderben'. We need to wait and watch how this fearless village girl helps the Indian Army.

Sonakshi took to her Instagram and dropped the first look poster… Have a look!

In this post, Sonakshi is seen walking down fearlessly all in her village avatar. She is playing the role of 'Sunderben Jetha Madharparya' who was a brave social worker… She along with 299 village women supported the Indian Army and helped them in a crucial incident.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar soon and it is based on the true incident that took place in 1971. The story rolls us back to 1971 Indo-Pak war. It is all about rescuing the Bhuj airport from the hands of enemies. 300 local women help the army in doing this heroic act and make their country go proud. Vijay Karnik who then in-charge of the Bhuj airport (Ajay Devgn) constructs an IAF airbase with the help of these village women and attacks the Pak army.

This movie also has Pranita Subhash, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Mahesh Shetty and Ihana Dhillon in other important roles.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Dudhaiya under T-Series, Select Media Holdings LLP banners.