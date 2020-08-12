Bhumika Chawla Turns Emotional After Watching Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' Movie

Bollywood actress Bhumika Chawla who was seen as Sushant Singh Rajput's sister in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' movie, is deeply moved with the sudden demise of Sushant… Off late, she once again reminisced this young actor and left a note on her Instagram making us go teary-eyed.





DEAR SUSHANT —- 2 months ............ Death of someone ... of anyone does not stop the world ... SAD BUT TRUE ( in a way good that broken hearts 💔 heal coz LIVE - WE MUST .... and CARRY ON )

That is a reality and it is what it is ....

For the closest ones it takes a long time ....

For those around a little less

If the one departed is a public figure and has left under circumstances that are mysterious , then the world discusses , debates , feels , talks , and GOES ON ...

It's a volley match going on right now ...

It's An Agatha Christie mystery

It's Famous Five

Jeffery Archer

Ken Follett

???

Seeing CHHICHHORE

WONDER

WHO IS THE WINNER AND WHO IS THE LOSER

PRAYERS FOR YOU SUSHANT 🌸🙏

And for those around now

The family ....🙏

Prayers for those trying to figure this out 🙏

Prayer for those throwing the muck around

Prayers for the star light to shine 💫 in the darkness that now engulfs peoples minds in different capacities

Well, Sushant Singh's suicide case is taking twists and turns and turning big with the allegations made on Rhea Chakraborty. We all need to wait how will CBI bring out the truth. This young actor hanged himself on 14th June 2020 in his apartment and left us shocked.