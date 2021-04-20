Big B recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in first look of Kunal Kohli’s ‘Ramyug’

Mumbai: Filmmaker Kunal Kohli launched the first look of his series "Ramyug" on Monday. Amitabh Bachchan recites the "Hanuman Chalisa" in the first look of the show, to be launched on an OTT platform.

"#Ramyug, an MX Original Series, coming soon only on @mxplayer. Directed by: Kunal Kohli (@kunalkohli) With a special rendition of the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. Vocals: Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) Featuring: Ustad Zakir Hussain (@zakirhq9) Composer: Rahul Sharma. Lyrics: Aman Akshar," Kohli captioned the first look, which dropped on Instagram. Kunal recently helmed the series OTT film "Lahore Confidential". His new series will have new faces portraying Ram and Sita.