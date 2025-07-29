Live
Big B reflects on power of ‘preparation’ and lifelong learning
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has showcased his admiration for young actors and their dedication to preparation for a role, which he says is something he didn't witness in his early days.
He took to his blog and wrote: “The expression 'prep' is heard often by me when in the exalted presence of the younger generation actors and actresses of our Film World .. It has reference to 'preparation' for the role they are about to play in a film, and the kind of reverence they show towards it , leaves me with immense admiration (sic).”
He added: “In my time I never did come across such conversation or modes of operatives for a film about to be done .. BUT what an excellent example of dedication and interest in the project about to be loaded on celluloid (sic).”
The cine icon shared that he had a word with the crew of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, a quiz based reality show, and if he could do something similar.
“SO .. Not to be left out of this wonderful and admirable habit and exercise , I had an opportunity to have a word with the KBC crew, and wondered if I could do similar...And the generosity with which it was permitted and organised has been a moment of great learning .. parrot and all (sic).”
The thespian then talked about how every day offers lessons.
“'Prep' then is the act .. and the takeaway is 'learning' .. Each day is a learning in our lives .. limited time .. but a gift of learning all the same , in all quarters ..May there be several divine examples of such .. which must be present there in abundance .. and if we can capture and imbibe a few , life would have reached a certain modicum of a satisfied soul !! Affection , love .. and abundant learning (sic).”