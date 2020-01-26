Big B sings 'Jana Gana...' with differently-abled kids

Mumbai : On the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day on Sunday, cine icon Amitabh Bachchan said he was honoured to get an opporunity to sing the national anthem along with hearing-impaired children.

Big B took to Twitter on Sunday posting a video clip in which he can be seen singing "Jana Gana Mana" in sign language.

"My pride , my Nation , my Republic Day ..The national anthem with children differently challenged - some without hearing and speech .. I am honoured and privileged to be with them," he wrote.

Not only this, Big B also posted a tricolor collage of his pictures in which he can be seen giving a salute.

On the work front, Big B has plenty of pictures in his kitty. He will be seen in "Brahmastra", "Chehre" and "Gulabo Sitabo" this year.