Big News: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Announce Their Divorce After 15 Years Of Their Marriage

It is shocking news for all the fans of Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan. The most loved couple of Bollywood Aamir and Kiran have announced their separation through an official statement and released it on the social media platform.

Bollywood's ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the note on his Twitter page and made the news reach all the netizens and Aamir Khan fans. Take a look!





AAMIR KHAN - KIRAN SEPARATE… JOINT STATEMENT… pic.twitter.com/YlixZbvtIA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2021

The statement reads, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does."



"We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir."

Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986 and the couple separated their ways in 2002. They are blessed with two children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. Later, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005 and they have a son Azad Rao Khan.

But now, Aamir Khan and Kiran are parting their ways but promised to give a bright future to their child, raising him together.