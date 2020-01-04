Bigg Boss 13: Fans declare Sidharth Shukla as the winner of the show by tweeting #WinnerSid

It's a fierce battle between the two contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla as both of their fans are busy rigorously supporting the two. While Asim's fans were last seen trending the hashtag StopPortrayingAsimNegative when he was seen abusing Sidharth's late father, now Sidharth's fans have already declared him a winner by tweeting the hashtag WinnerSid more than four million times. Now that's another level of the record they have made for any Bigg Boss contestant till now.

Previously too, Sidharth Shukla's fans had made a record with their one million tweets, which was later followed by Asim's fans when they too had managed to cross the number. However, this time their battle has gone insane as their fans are leaving no stone unturned in giving support to their favourite contestant. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are often seen fighting with each other in the house. Their fights get so ugly the two end up abusing each other's families.

Talking about the Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman Khan will be lashing out at Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla for their behaviour inside the house. Asim and Rashami were spotted calling the show biased so many times this week and hence Salman is so irked by their statements that he will ask them to leave the house if they feel they're being portrayed negatively. On the other hand, Salman will lash out at Shukla for his aggression. He will say that Sidharth shows his real side when he's angry and even after so much schooling every week, he's not ready to control it.