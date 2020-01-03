Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla gives clarification on Rashami Desai's accusations; Here's what he said

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have been fighting inside the Bigg Boss house from day one. The two claim to have never gotten along even outside the house when the two were shooting for a show on Colors. They shot with each other for a year but due to their fights and misunderstandings the makers of the show called it off and the two of them went their own way. But now since they have been locked inside the house for almost three months now, their anguish seems no bound.



According to Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla did not behave well with her on the sets of the show 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. She also said that Sidharth used to interfere with her lines and sometimes made them shorter by requesting the makers. Apart from this, Rashami was also seen speaking things about Sidharth and her bad terms outside the house, for which Salman Khan had asked Rashami to not bring the topic inside the house.

This is the reason why Sidharth feels that he should also clarify things from his side and in today's episode he finally spoke for himself. He said that things were not as bad as Rashami claims. Everything was going smooth on the sets until she started lying about things. He also clarified that he never abused Rashami and she was the one who spread such rumours about him so that she could look innocent. All this happened in the garden area where Sidharth and his team Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala were sitting together and talking about Rashami.



