Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Is All Set To Entertain The Audience This Weekend

The 14th season Hindi Bigg Boss is all set to begin on 3rd October amid pandemic conditions. Well, our dear B-Town 'Dabangg' actor Salman Khan is all ready to set the stage on fire with his ace anchoring skills. Thus, all the fans are eagerly waiting to watch the premiere episode of this India's biggest reality show. Off late, Salman Khan dropped his pic from the sets of this grandeur reality show and made his fans eagerly await for the show.

In this post, Salman looked handsome in all black avatar. He sported in a black shirt and teamed it with matching pant, belt, shoes and mask. The 'Mechanical' background raised the curiosity… Salman also wrote, "#BigBoss14 coming to you this weekend...".

Not only Salman Khan even the previous seasons' contestants of this reality showGauhar Khan, Siddharth Shukla and Hina Khan shared their glimpses from the event.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth wore a loose shirt, pants and a shrug… He looked handsome in this modish outfit and wrote, "Shoot mode on".

Gauhar Khan

When it comes to style statements, no one can beat this former Bigg Boss contestant.

Gauhar mesmerized all and sundry wearing white bralett and matching shorts. Even the intricate golden embroidered jacket made her look snazzy. She went with middle-parted loose hair and added maroon lipstick to her lips. She also wrote, "Watch me on 3rd of Oct 9 pm! @colorstv #biggboss14 @iamkenferns killing it with my outfit! As usual ! My lucky charm ! 🤗💛 #PureGold #Gau #Crazylot #Alhamdulillah."

Wow… This awesome promo upped the expectations on the show to the next level!!! Gauhar is seen doling out that, she will set the rules for the contestants. She also wrote, "Winning #Biggboss7 was the highlight, #nostalgia as I enter #BB14 ! #Alhamdulillah 7 saal, abhibhibemisaal ! #Gau #crazylot #gratitude 💛🙋🏻‍♀️ @colorstv 3rd of October! See u there !".

Hina Khan

Here is our glam queen Hina Khan… She is all set to entertain the audience!!! Hina went with a colourful top, shimmery silver shorts and net pink jacket. Those long silver boots, funky hairstyle and on-point makeup upped her style quotient. Hina also wrote, "Ab Scene Paltega



#BiggBoss14GrandPremiere".

Well, speaking about the 14th season, this time it's going to be a complete different game… According to sources, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauhar Khan will be seen as mentors and set the rules for the contestants.

Bigg Boss 14 will air on Colors TV @ 9 PM… Salman also spoke in the launch event which was virtually held in the last month. He said, "At the launch, Salman had said, "The last season of Bigg Boss was such a success that we had to extend it. And just a few weeks later, the entire world became like the Bigg Boss house. The only difference was, everyone was confined to their own homes and following their own Bigg Boss rules."