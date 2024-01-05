Live
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ayesha reveals watching video of Sana Raees Khan holding Vicky’s hands
Mumbai: The relationship between the married couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain is moving like a sine wave inside the house of the reality television show, ‘Bigg Boss 17’. Recently, the housemates were sitting in the garden area when Ayesha Khan brought up the incident where Vicky was seen holding hands with Sana Raees Khan.
In the recent episode, Vicky asked Ayesha Khan if she had seen a particular incident that happened on the show. When Ayesha denies, Vicky tells Ayesha in jest that she is of no use as she doesn’t have any information and has not even seen episodes.
He said that Ayesha has only seen one reel of Sana Raees Khan and him. When Mannara and Vicky’s wife, Ankita ask Ayesha how Vicky and Sana were holding hands, Ayesha went on to demonstrate and said: “Maine Dekha Aur socha Kya hogaya hai Iss Aadmi ko, ye Ankita Lokhande ka pati kya kar raha hai, show mein.”
Vicky said: “Ankita Lokhande ke bhi clips banenge toh wo samjh jaayenge kyun kar raha tha uska pati.”
Elsewhere, during the episode, Vicky sang: “Tujhe Subah tak main karoon pyaar” for Ayesha Khan as they along with Isha Malviya were chilling in the garden area. The incident happened in fun but when Ankita arrived, Vicky got scared and kept stopping Isha from disclosing it to her. Ankita didn’t react much to it and trusted her husband.