'Bigg Boss 17': Couple Neil, Aishwarya Sharma get into an ugly fight

Mumbai: The latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 17' was full of fireworks as housemates were seen getting into major fights but what caught the eye was the "loved up" married couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt charging towards each other over storing groceries.

A small misunderstanding takes place in the 'Dil' room of the house, where Neil and Aishwarya suddenly engage in a high-pitched war of words. Soon,

several housemates gather to know exactly what went wrong between the silent couple.

Later, Aishwarya is seen breaking down and Neil tries to calm her, however the exchanges still don't stop. Neil tells Aishwarya that she can fight with everyone in the show but not him and Aishwarya says that he doesn't understand her.

Amid the nomination task, Aishwarya and Neil nominate Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. A fight erupts between Ankita and Neil, and soon their better halves get into the matter and slime words are thrown on each other.

Another fight takes place between Tehelka and Anurag Dhubal, who too get nominated from the 'Dum' house.