‘Bigg Boss 17’ day 1: Ankita, Munawar disagree as Anurag gives them house duties
It’s just the first day and disagreements topped with arguments have already started in the 17th season of the controversial show, ‘Bigg Boss’ hosted by Salman Khan.
A new promo shared by the channel, shows disagreement over house duties by Munawar Faruqi and Ankita Lokhande. The promo shows, the members of the three houses ‘Dil’, ‘Dimaag’ aur ‘Dum’ discussing house chores. Anurag Dhobal is heard saying: "We have decided to give kitchen duties to Ankita." To this, the she disagree.
Later, Munawar is also seen saying "no no" to something Anurag said. Aishwarya Sharma also got angry and can be heard saying: "Teeno time ka zimmedari sirf do logo ko de rahe ho." An angry Anurag, then said: "Punishment ke liye taiyaar rehna fir."
The contestants of Bigg Boss 17 currently are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.