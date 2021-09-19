Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal's Team Thanked Each And Everyone Who Supported Her In This Journey

Bigg Boss OTT: It is all known that Bigg Boss OTT first season is successfully completed. It was held for 6 weeks and finally the glam doll Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner. Although she couldn't get connected with the housemates, she won the hearts of the audience with all her alone fight in the house. It's just a dream come true and from now on, she is a celebrity and will surely be showered with big offers.

On this special occasion, her social media team has dropped a small video showcasing the winning moments of Divya Agarwal on her Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the final moments of the winner announcement of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya's team also thanked all of them who supported her in this journey with a long note.

This video has the final winner announcement moments of Bigg Boss OTT. Karan Johar who hosted the first season of OTT Bigg Boss raised the hand of Divya announcing her as the winner. She was all happy and jumping with joy. She also received a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs and the trophy from the hands of this ace filmmaker.

Well, Divya Agarwal's team also wrote, "And here comes the winner of Biggboss OTT. We did it guys. We cried with her we laughed with her we danced with her during her morning dances we got nervous when she got nominated we celebrated when she aced her tasks and today all our efforts are worth it as today our reality queen our sherni brings the BBOTT Trophy home.

Thankyou each one of you who has been a part of this journey of six weeks. Thank you for showering so much love and making D the winner We are proud of you girl #divyaistheottwinner".

Congratulations Divya Agarwal… You did great work and fought hard alone in the house!