Bipasha Basu turns a year older

Actress Bipasha Basu turned a year older on Tuesday, and her spouse Karan Singh Grover is leaving no opportunity to shower love upon her.

Taking to social media, Karan, who is currently holidaying with Bipasha in the Maldives, posted an emotional note for her.

"Wish you a very very very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess! @bipashabasu. May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success!!!

Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are God's gift to all of us especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love," he wrote on Instagram.


