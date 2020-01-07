Birthday Special: Irrfan Khan's First Look From 'Angrezi Medium'

First of all, we wish this ace actor of Bollywood 'A Very Happy Birthday'… This versatile actor had seen many ups and downs in his life and the rare type of disease had made him undergo many treatments.

The latest movie of this actor is 'Angrezi Medium'. This is the sequel to the movie 'Hindi Medium'. Here is the first look for you… Have a look!





This pic shows Irrfan laughing heartfully. The much=awaited film from this man is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films banner. Directed by Homi Adajania, this movie is edited by A. Sreekar Prasad and cinematography is handled by Anil Mehta.



This movie also stars Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal and Ranvir Shorey. Being a spin-off to 2017 comedy film 'Hindi Medium', it has many expectations on it.

This movie will hit the big screens on 20th March 2020.