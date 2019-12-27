Birthday Special: Salman Khan Celebrates His Birthday With His 'Dabangg 3' Co-Stars

Firstly, we wish Salman Bhai 'Happy Birthday'… This Bollywood actor is turning 54 today and celebrated his birthday with his co-stars on the sets of 'Dabangg 3'. Salman Khan cut the cake in the presence of Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep Kicha and his brother Arbaaz Khan.

Dabangg 3 is an action-comedy film which is produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi. Being directed by Prabhu Deva, it has music by Sajid-Wajid. This movie is released on December 20, 2019 and is showing its prowess with the highest collections all over India.

Coming to Twitter, #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan and #SalmanKhanBirthday are trending on the top as all his fans are wishing him through this social media site.
































