Birthday Special: Salman Khan Celebrates His Birthday With His 'Dabangg 3' Co-Stars
Firstly, we wish Salman Bhai 'Happy Birthday'… This Bollywood actor is turning 54 today and celebrated his birthday with his co-stars on the sets of 'Dabangg 3'. Salman Khan cut the cake in the presence of Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep Kicha and his brother Arbaaz Khan.
Dabangg 3 is an action-comedy film which is produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi. Being directed by Prabhu Deva, it has music by Sajid-Wajid. This movie is released on December 20, 2019 and is showing its prowess with the highest collections all over India.
Coming to Twitter, #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan and #SalmanKhanBirthday are trending on the top as all his fans are wishing him through this social media site.
27 Dec 2019 6:11 AM GMT