BJP Leader Subramaniam Swamy Requests PM Modi To Go With An CBI Enquiry On The Death Of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput… This young actor has breathed his last on 14th June, 2020 by hanging himself in his apartment. Well, the Police department has already investigated the case and concluded that it is a suicide considering the postmortem report. But this young actor's family and fans find something fishy as he had no financial issues. But according to sources, Sushant was suffering from 'Depression' and this deadly health issue forced him to take this step.

Well, BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy has sincerely requested our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to handover the case to CBI to have a proper investigation done by writing him a letter.

In this post, we can witness the images of Modi ji and late actor Sushant Singh. He also attached the official letter written by SubramaniamSwamy.

He writes, "You are well aware, I am sure, of the untimely death of film actor MrSushant Singh Rajput. My Associate in Law, MrIshkaran Bhandari, has done research on the circumstances of his alleged suicide that he is said to have committed.

"Since Maharashtra Government has many big wigs to share this view that Mr Rajput be proved (sic) to have committed voluntary suicide, therefore, I am concerned that for public confidence Mumbai police conducts a perceived impartial investigation.

"Therefore, I urge you as the Head of the Government of India, and with your known compassion for innocent people who are framed, that you may consider advising the Chief Minister of Maharashtra directly or through the Governor to agree to a CBI enquiry.

"The Mumbai police already has hands full with coronavirus pandemic issues and maintaining law and order under the circumstances. Hence, this laborious duty of conducting this enquiry where public credibility is being strained, a CBI enquiry would be the only way to retain public confidence.

"I am sure that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra would agree to a CBI enquiry upon such advice."

In an over ten-minute politically-tinged video briefing with Ishkaran Singh Bhandari on Wednesday Swamy explained the reasons for his decision to pursue justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. "Democracy means respect for institutions," said Swamy, adding, "The fundamental commitment is, no injustice should be done. A system which promotes public confidence and transparency - that is true democracy."

Well, what made Sushant to take this drastic step??? This question is still in our minds and hope we get the answer with CBI enquiry…