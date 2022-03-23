Boddess celebrates its first Flagship store with Bollywood Star Bhumi Pednekar

New Delhi: Boddess, the Omni channel tech beauty platform hosted a grand celebration in lieu of its first flagship store launch in the country and its integrated O2O beauty and digital platform. The evening of Tuesday, 22nd March at Ambience Mall Gurgaon saw the event being attended by Boddess Brand Ambassador, Bhumi Pednekar as chief guest. Popular names such as Sukhneet Wadhwa, Rasna Bhasin, Bahaar Rohatgi, Pavleen Gujaral, Ayesha Nigam, Harpreet Suri, Yashwant Singh, Medha Bahuguna, were also in attendance.

Hosted at the Boddess Store, the event showcased the brand new Digital and Beauty Tech store as well as generously invited the public to join in and celebrate the occasion. The showstopper of the evening was Boddess Brand Ambassador and Actress Bhumi Pednekar's exciting entry on stage as she emerged magically out of Boddess' signature emblem wings.

Speaking on the occasion, Brand Ambassador, Bhumi Pednekar said, "I am extremely proud to be associated with a brand like Boddess which has such a futuristic vision. Being a part of the journey and watching the brand grow at such a fast pace has been very gratifying. Boddess has reinvented the way we think and experience beauty. Power-packed with best in class brands and unique features, the flagship store is a beauty haven that provides consumers a seamless Omni channel experience."

Ritika Sharma, Founder & CEO, BODDESS (House of Beauty) adds, "We're excited to open doors to the city's discerning beauty consumers for an enriching technology-enabled beauty retail experience. My vision has been to bring to Indian consumers' global standards of Omni channel experience and to democratize beauty through the introduction of exclusive international brands. The response from our consumers has been extremely encouraging. We have bullish expansion plans and intend to extend our retail footprint across metros, tier II & tier III by end of the upcoming financial year."

Guests and consumers were invited to take a look into the future of beauty retail. Encapsulating the holistic beauty experience under a single roof, the event unveiled what makes the Boddess store a one-of-a-kind beauty escapade: Powered by digital tools, augmented reality, thoughtful curation of international & home-grown brands – Anastasia Beverly Hills, Juice Beauty, Neal's Yard Remedies, Kora Organics, Caudalie and more; stellar service bars, and highly experienced beauty advisors, Boddess brings a harmonizing coalition of beauty and technology, providing consumers with a seamless and enhanced phy-gital experience.

The city's beauty aficionados, opinion makers and beauty experts came together to celebrate and relish the future of beauty retail. The divas were seen indulging in an exciting shopping experience and scouting the diverse differentiators such as exclusive brand offerings, stellar service bars, consultation from beauty advisors, digital skin analysers, make-up try on, and much more.