Bollywood Actor Arjun Kapoor Receives A Handwritten Note From His Fan

Bollywood young actor Arjun Kapoor who is tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back is now getting treated through home quarantine method. Off late, this '2 States' actor received a sweet gift from one of his fans 'Janvi Shukla'. She sent a handwritten letter to Arjun along with a framed photo-shopped funny pic.

"Dear Arjun Kapoor, I am Heer and my sister Janhvi from Vapi (Gujarat). We are huge fans of yours...We are obsessed with you. The first time we both saw you in a film together was in 2 States (2014 film) and at that time, we felt like we can't get our eyes off you. What I love about you is that you are a responsible man. We used to check your Instagram page and see your photos with your little sister (Anshula Kapoor) and other family members. It melts our heart to see that. You're a conscientious, positive and pragmatic man. That is what we like the most about you. I hope to see you soon in real life. We know 2020 is very hard for everyone. So, being your fan, it is our duty to cheer you up. I made this picture of yours, accept it as a small gesture. Hope you like it."

In the second pic, Arjun Kapoor's animated image is seen!!! Arjun is seen munching a burger and a few junk foods like pizza, burger, French fries, noodles, etc. are seen placed on the table.

Arjun also wrote a few words beside this post and thanked his fan Janvi Shukla for such sweet gift… "Blessed to have such sweet fans in my life! Your love and support means the world to me.. Thank you so much @heer21334 @janvi.shukla_ 😊

Wishing you lots and lots of happiness".

Hope Arjun gets recovered soon from Covid-19 and gets back to his shootings.