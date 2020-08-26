Bollywood Actor Nawazuddin Siddique Reminisces Sushant Singh Rajput And Asks 'How Could It Be Done With Life?'

Bollywood's versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddique reminisced late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and turned emotional. Both these actors had a good RAPO… Thus he praised Sushant's choice of films and poured out his feelings asking "How Could It Be Done With Life?".

Nawaz spoke to media and shared his pain… He told, "He was so full of life. He was a born conversationalist. He liked to engage people in conversations. He could spin magic with words. You were simply charmed into being attentive when he held forth on any topic under the skin. I met him on several occasions. And we really liked one another. I could feel his positive vibes every time we met. Which is why I found it hard to believe when he was suddenly gone. How could Sushant Singh Rajput be done with life? He was so full of life and ideas."

He also added, "He was a big star. He could have done the biggest of blockbusters. Instead he did Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Sonchiriya. Sushant was a true artiste. He was driven by a passion for his work. Money meant nothing to him."

Nawaz also turned emotional on 14th June after hearing the news of Sushant's demise…

I can't believe this at all... it's shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it's disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput

Strength to the family and friends 🙏🏽 — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June, 2020 by hanging to the ceiling in his apartment. As CBI has taken over his suicide case, now all his fans and family are hoping to know the truth behind his sudden demise. As all the fingers are pointing Rhea Chakraborty, CBI officials are questioning Rhea and her family. They are even interrogating Sushant's friends, staff and other family members are trying to know what happened exactly on that day and what probed him to take such a drastic step.

