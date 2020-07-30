Bollywood Actors Pour Their Wishes On Sonu Sood On His 47th Through Social Media

Bollywood ace actor and real hero Sonu Sood has turned a year older today… He is celebrating his 47th birthday amidst his family members. Sonu is now staying in news these days with all his humble nature and helping hand. From migrant workers to jobless techie, this great actor has done the needful for all the people who approached him.

He is working 24/7 in this Covid-19 crisis time along with his team and reaching out the needy people. Today being this great man's birthday, social media flooded with his birthday wishes.

Along with his fans, a few Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media accounts and poured their wishes on this reel villain… Have a look!

Farah Khan

Karanvir Bohra

Malini Agarwal

Riteish Deshmukh

Happy Birthday to a Hero on screen & off screen @SonuSood - May god bless you a long life & May god help you help others forever. pic.twitter.com/8yPg4ivTSP — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 30, 2020

Well, along with the wishes, even a small snippet from the upcoming 'The Kapil Sharma Show' episode is trending on the internet.



In this video, a few migrant workers are seen on the screen and doled out how Sonu Sood helped him and thanked him wholeheartedly. This made Sonu get emotional on the laughter platform. Sony TV official Instagram page has uploaded this post a couple of days ago and announced that a special episode will be aired with real hero Sonu Sood on 1st August. "Laakhon logon ko unke ghar pohonchakar bane Sonu Sood, desh ke dilon ke asli Superstar! Aur ab aa rahe hai woh #TheKapilSharmaShow par, naye episode mein, 1st August, Sat - Sun, raat 9:30 baje…"

Happy Birthday Sonu Sood… Stay happy rock your special day!!!