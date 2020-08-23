Bollywood Actress Ananya Pandey Happily Bids Adieu To 'Ganapati Bappa'

Bollywood actors happily celebrated the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival with much zeal and joy… From Shah Rukh Khan to Shilpa Shetty, most of the actors took to social media and wished their fans along with showing off their beautifully decorated 'Ganapati' idols. Well, today being the second day of 'Ganesh Navratri' a few B-Town stars are bidding adieu to their little 'Ganesha' in an eco-friendly manner… Off late, our Bollywood's cutie pie Ananya Pandey also took to her Instagram and dropped the 'Visarjan' pics of her little 'Ganesh'…









In this post, Ananya has dropped a couple of pics holding her little 'Ganesha'… She is seen bidding adieu to God and whispering her wish in Ganesha's ear. She also wrote, "Miss you already! Come back sooon❤️ #GanpatiBappaMoryaPudhchyaVarshiLavkarYa✨."

Ananya was seen wearing a red-white chikankari work kurti and holding the 'Ganesh Idol' with much joy!!!









Well, yesterday being the joyous 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, Ananya wished her fans through this post and made us witness her little 'Ganesha'… Ananya posed along with her family members and is in all smiles… Even the 'Ganapati' idol is beautifully decorated with flowers and the colourful floral background added gleam to the festival!!!