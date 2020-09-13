Bollywood Actress Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Her Latest Pic

We all know that Bollywood's ace actress Anushka Sharma is enjoying her first pregnancy phase. It was just a few days back, Virat and Anushka announced that, they are going to become three through the social media post. From then, all their fans are happy and eagerly waiting for the baby arrival. Off late, Anushka Sharma dropped an adorable pic on Instagram and flaunted her baby bump…

In this pic, Anushka is seen posing to cams flaunting her baby pump enjoying the cool breezes of sea… She also wrote, "Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is ?"



Anushka sported in a modish outfit… She wore a full-balloon sleeved light-hued top and teamed it with a grey printed bottom. Anushka's dear hubby and the father-to-be Virat Kohli also showered all his love and dropped a beautiful comment on this post. He wrote, "My whole world in one frame ❤️…"



This post garnered millions of views in one hour and B-Town celebs like Mouni Roy, Zareen Khan, Tahira Kashyap, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mrunal Thakur and others also blessed Anushka and showered their love in the comments section!!!

Through this post, Anushka and Virat announced their first baby arrival… They posed together in all smiles and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏



Presently, Virat Kohli is in Dubai prepping up for the IPL 13th season. He is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore team… IPL will begin on 19th September and come to an end on 8th November. All the cricketers are tested more than twice for Covid-19 and also spent 14-days in their respective rooms following strict quarantine method before stepping into the grounds.

