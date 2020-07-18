Bollywood Celebrities Share Their Love To Priyanka Chopra On Her Birthday

Global diva Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 38th birthday today… Being the lockdown period, she is in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas. Well, one of the finest actors in both Bollywood and Hollywood, her screen presence always makes the audience get connected to her character.

Being Priyanka's birthday all her fans wished this Bollywood 'Kashi Bai' 'Happy Birthday' and shared their love through social media. Even Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood co-stars also shared their love and wished this glam doll via social media…

We Hans India have collated all the celebrity wishes for our readers… Have a look!

Farhan Akhtar





Happy birthday @priyankachopra .. may your sky always be the colour you choose .. big hug. pic.twitter.com/enDM5LP2dO — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 18, 2020

Madhuri Dixit Nene





It's always fun when you are around! Sending you my love & best wishes for your birthday @priyankachopra.May this year be bigger & better.Go girl power as we reach out and conquer the world.Keep inspiring everyone to chase their dreams.Happy Birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BR6ef1sORg — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 18, 2020

Ayushmann Khurana





Happy birthday @priyankachopra. 💛 Keep inspiring! — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 18, 2020

Katrina Kaif









Sophie Chaudry

Happy bday you absolute powerhouse!! You & your journey journey are so incredibly inspiring @priyankachopra and I know you still have so much ahead of you! But what I love about you most is the warmth & love you exude! Sending u the biggest hug😘🎂 #HappyBirthdayPriyanka pic.twitter.com/kCg04aggLj — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) July 18, 2020

Sonam Kapoor









Kareena Kapoor Khan









Anushka Sharma









Anil Kapoor





Shefali Shah

Madhur Bhandarkar









Manish Malhotra





Finally, we share the wonderful wishes of Priyanka's dear brother Siddharth Chopra…

He shared a few throwback pics along with the present ones and wished her dear sister in a special way… From childhood b-day pics to travel vacation ones, Siddharth picked the candid ones and surprised Priyanka Chopra…

As Priyanka is locked at LA due to Covid-19 lockdown, she is missing her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth on her birthday…