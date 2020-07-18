X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Bollywood Celebrities Share Their Love To Priyanka Chopra On Her Birthday

Bollywood Celebrities Share Their Love To Priyanka Chopra On Her Birthday
x

Bollywood Celebrities Share Their Love To Priyanka Chopra On Her Birthday

Highlights

Global diva Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 38th birthday today… Being the lockdown period, she is in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas

Global diva Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 38th birthday today… Being the lockdown period, she is in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas. Well, one of the finest actors in both Bollywood and Hollywood, her screen presence always makes the audience get connected to her character.

Being Priyanka's birthday all her fans wished this Bollywood 'Kashi Bai' 'Happy Birthday' and shared their love through social media. Even Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood co-stars also shared their love and wished this glam doll via social media…

We Hans India have collated all the celebrity wishes for our readers… Have a look!

Farhan Akhtar


Madhuri Dixit Nene


Ayushmann Khurana


Katrina Kaif



Sophie Chaudry

Sonam Kapoor



Kareena Kapoor Khan



Anushka Sharma



Anil Kapoor


Shefali Shah

Madhur Bhandarkar



Manish Malhotra


Finally, we share the wonderful wishes of Priyanka's dear brother Siddharth Chopra…

He shared a few throwback pics along with the present ones and wished her dear sister in a special way… From childhood b-day pics to travel vacation ones, Siddharth picked the candid ones and surprised Priyanka Chopra…

As Priyanka is locked at LA due to Covid-19 lockdown, she is missing her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth on her birthday…

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X