Bollywood comedian Rakesh Bedi conned of Rs 85K by fake army man
Bollywood and television comedian-actor Rakesh Bedi has alleged that he was cheated by a purported army man when he attempted to sell his flat in Pune, an official said here on Tuesday.
According to a complaint lodged by Bedi, 69, with Oshiwara Police Station here, the purported army man is one Aditya Kumar who had responded to an online ad for buying the actor’s flat.
The accused called up Bedi claiming he was interested in buying the flat and the duo also agreed on the price of around Rs 87 lakhs.
The prospective buyer, who also showed his identity card and other documents proving he was in the Indian Army, offered to pay from his ‘army account’ and asked Bedi to deposit Rs 85,000.
Bedi fell for him as he had earlier sold one of his properties to a genuine defence personnel without any hassles.
Kumar even shared his account number with Bedi and sought for a test transfer of Re 1, and after it was successful, asked him to transfer Rs 50,000.
Then he told the actor that he had transferred the amount back, but when Bedi said he had not received it, the accused gave evasive replies.
He asked Bedi to transfer two amounts of Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 from his wife’s accounts which he did, but thereafter, the self-proclaimed army man Kumar stopped taking the actor’s calls.
Realising that he had been cheated by the so-called army man, Bedi finally lodged the police complaint on Saturday and further investigations are on, said the investigation officer.