Bollywood Vanity Vans Turn COVID Treatment Facilities in Maharashtra

Corona cases are increasing rapidly in Maharashtra. The Maha Government has imposed strict curfew. Bollywood has stopped shooting of several movies. Many star actors have left Mumbai and gone abroad. Vanity vans and other vehicles which were used during the shoots by stars are now idle.

Now, the owners of those vehicles have lent them to use for the treatment of covid patients. The vehicles that were used for the production of movies like "Gangubai Kathiyaawadi" , "Circus", and "Rakasha Bandhan" have been given for the use of treating Covid patients. Kethan Ravel, who supplies these vehicles for big budget movies, had lent these vehicles for the above mentioned novies. Now, since the production of these movies have stopped, Kethan has given them for free to be used for covid patients. "I have enough vanity vehicles. I have given them to the doctors who are treating Covid patients. They are giving treatment in those vehicles," said Ketan Ravel. Even last year, Ketan had lent his vehicles to Covid warriors for the use of Covid patients.

Meanwhile, we also recently heard that one of the famous music directors Shravan succumbed to Coronavirus. This director would work in collaboration with Nadeem, and was popularly known as Nadeem Shravan. Shravan, who was infected with Corona was admitted to SL Raheja hospital. But he did not respond to the treatment and hence he breathed his last on the night of April 23. These details were shared by director Anil Sharma on social media. Many stalwarts of Bollywood condoled the death of Shravan. He was 66 years old.