Boman Irani’s ‘The Mehta Boys’ premieres to standing ovation

Veteran actor Boman Irani has made a remarkable directorial debut with The Mehta Boys, a heartfelt family entertainer that premiered at Mumbai’s iconic Regal Cinema on January 31, 2025, as part of the Kalaghoda Festival. The film received an overwhelming response, culminating in a standing ovation that left Irani emotional.

Regal Cinema holds a deep sentimental value for the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. star, as it was here that his passion for cinema first ignited. Reflecting on his childhood, he reminisced about watching classics like The Sound of Music, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and Kramer vs. Kramer at the venue. Addressing the audience, he said, “Seeing The Mehta Boys on this screen, in this theatre, with all of you, is an emotional moment. It feels like a childhood dream come true.”

Adding a nostalgic touch to the evening, Irani paid tribute to Aslam, the film projector operator at Regal Cinema for 53 years, acknowledging his contribution to his formative years as a cinephile.

Prior to its grand premiere, The Mehta Boys had already garnered significant attention. The film’s trailer received praise from industry stalwarts like Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh. It also made waves internationally, debuting at the Indian Film Festival (IFFI) in Berlin, Germany.

Directed by Boman Irani, The Mehta Boys features an ensemble cast including Irani himself, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup. The highly anticipated film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 7, 2025.