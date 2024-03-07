Boney Kapoor recalls days when Anil and he would make goalposts with chappals

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter', had quite a challenging childhood but that didn't deter his love for football.

On Thursday, Anil's brother, producer Boney Kapoor spoke with the media and walked down the memory lane on the occasion of the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Maidaan' at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

The producer shared that he and Anil used to make goalposts from their slippers in their childhood.

He told the media, "Mujhe yaad hai jab hum log Tilak Nagar mein rehte the, jitne humaare dost the, unke paas na chappal hoti thi na joote hote the. We used to stay in a 1 room house, that's where the journey began. Us time goalpoast kaise bante the apko pata hai? Mere aur Anil ke paas chappal hoti thi, toh ek goalpost meri chappalon se banta tha aur ek goalpost Anil ki chappalon se banta tha."

He further mentioned, "Tab se hum log football khelte aaye hain, khelte the. Par 1983 Cricket World Cup ke baad cricket itna popular ho gaya ki the nation's attention from football just went away."

'Maidaan', which stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, is set to release in theatres in April on the occasion of Eid.