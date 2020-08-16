Book on life of Gunjan Saxena published after releasing on Netflix as a motion picture

Penguin Random House announces the publication of The Kargil Girl: An autobiography by Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena (retd)

with Kiran & Nirvan (Authors); an inspiring story of India's first woman air force officer who went to war, in her words. The book releases on August 17. The motion picture of the same released on August 12 on Netflix under Dharma Production. Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena (retd) is the first female Indian Air Force (IAF) officer to serve in the war zone. Long before the first female fighter pilots were commissioned into the IAF, she made history by flying a Cheetah helicopter in the Kargil War and rescuing several soldiers. Saxena was inspired to join the IAF by her father, who served in the Indian Army. As part of the family legacy, she decided to join the armed forces after completing her graduation from Delhi University's Hansraj College. In 1994, she cleared her Services Selection Board (SSB) interview and joined the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. When the Kargil War broke out in 1999, she helped turn things in India's favour, becoming one of the first women on the front line.

Kiran Nirvan is the pseudonym used by authors Kirandeep Singh and Nirvan Singh. Together they have authored two bestselling books-Nasteya: The Aryan Saga and 21 Kesaris: The Untold Story of the Battle of Saragarhi. The latter inspired the Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari. Kirandeep Singh is the former head of the department of management studies, Global Institutes, Amritsar, and is currently pursuing his doctorate in the discipline. He began exploring his passion for writing in his teenage years and has authored more than a hundred poems, short stories, novels, song lyrics and couplets in both English and Punjabi. Nirvan Singh is a serving officer in the Indian Army, while also being an avid artist, writer and adventurer. It is his endeavour to write the stories of grit and determination, wisdom and valour, of men and women from the Indian armed forces, and other exemplary individuals of this nation.