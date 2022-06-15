Brahmastra Trailer: Shiva And Isha Will Introduce The 'Astraverse' World

The most-awaited moment is here… Finally, Ayan Mukerji's imaginary fictional tale and magnum opus 'Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva' trailer is out… Being the first movie of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor post-wedding and that too going with a supernatural fictional story, there are a lot of expectations on it. As promised the makers dropped the trailer of this movie a few minutes ago and introduced the lead actors Shiva and Isha's 'Antraverse' world…

Along with the makers even Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Ayan shared the trailer on their Instagram page and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Ayan Mukerji

Along with sharing the trailer, director Ayan also wrote, "THE TRAILER OF BRAHMĀSTRA!! September 9th - Here we come! #trailer #brahmastra". Going with the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan's voice over takes us to the magical world and makes us witness the powers of 'Water', 'Fire' and 'Wind'. These three ancient powers are filled in 'Astras' and Lord of all these Astras is introduced as 'Brahmastra' which is protecting the world from the power of darkness 'Junoon'. Then the trailer showcases Ranbir aka Shiva who looked just like a next-to-door boy and falls in love with Alia aka Isha when they meet in a fair. But Shiva doesn't know that his fate is related to Brahmastra. One thing he experiences from his childhood is, 'Fire' doesn't harm him even though he accidentally gets caught in it. Even Isha also finds it magical. On the other hand, Mouni Roy aka Junoon orders her demon army to find the Brahmastra to capture the world. Even Nagarjuna aka artist Aniket is seen in a terrific avatar holding the power of 1000 Nandi's. He is holding the power of controlling the wind too. Amitabh Bachchan who is essaying the role of Guru at last opens up about Shiva's powers and motivates him to complete his task of protecting the world. So, we need to wait and watch how Shiva lock horns with Junoon will wins the battle. The trailer is just awesome, ultimate and extra ordinary, the magical visual effects and the intriguing plot raised the expectations a notch higher.

Well, glimpses of 'Jal', Vaayu' and 'Agni' are shown in the starting of the trailer, so, we need to know how will these three powers unite!

Character Introduction:

• Ranbir Kapoor – Shiva: He will be holding supernatural powers of controlling fire being the re-incarnation of Lord Shiva and will be handed over the responsibility of saving the world.

• Alia Bhatt – Isha

• Mouni Roy – Junoon: The queen of darkness and the main antagonist

• Amitabh Bachchan – Guru: The Wise Leader who holds the PRABHĀSTRA: The Sword of Light!

• Nagarjuna Akkineni – Artist Aneesh: With the strength of a 1000 Nandi's. He holds the power of controlling the Wind…

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format'. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages!