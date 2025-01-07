Bulletproof Glass Installed at Salman Khan's Mumbai Home for Safety

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has enhanced security measures at his residence in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra, following a shooting incident near his home eight months ago. The upgrades include bulletproof glass on the balcony, advanced surveillance systems, and high-definition CCTV cameras to monitor the surrounding area. These measures aim to ensure the actor’s safety while allowing him to interact with fans securely.

Khan, who resides in a one-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of the building, uses the balcony to greet fans. His parents occupy the first floor of the same complex. The shooting incident occurred on April 14, when two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle fired four shots outside the residence before fleeing the scene. Investigations have linked the attack to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has reportedly made repeated threats against Khan.

The conflict between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi traces back to the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case, in which Khan was convicted. The Bishnoi community considers Blackbucks sacred, and Bishnoi has publicly vowed to seek revenge. In October, the situation intensified further when former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, known for his close association with Khan, was shot and killed in Mumbai. According to police, the murder was orchestrated by Bishnoi’s gang, with Siddique’s ties to Khan being a significant motive.

Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, has been detained in the United States as a key suspect in the Siddique murder case. The Mumbai Police chargesheet also revealed prior threats to Khan, including an extortion demand of Rs 2 crore sent via WhatsApp to the city’s traffic helpline.