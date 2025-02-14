Chahatt Khanna celebrates Valentine’s Day with Rohan Gandotra: He is a ‘special part of my life’

Mumbai: On the occasion of Valentine’s Day today, actress Chahatt Khanna redefined the meaning of true love by focusing on the people who truly matter in her life.

The ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ actress shared her perspective on love, highlighting the unwavering support of actor Rohan Gandotra as a pillar in her life. Chahatt shared, “True love is not at all about your partner. It will always be about every person who is special for you. In my case, it's my daughter, my pets, & Rohan who is now a special part of my life. He has always supported me, and I can count on him always, having been loved, and that special feeling is what I expect. Love and kindness should be celebrated everyday.”

Chahatt’s journey with love has been far from easy. At the age of 20, she fell in love with businessman Bharat Narsinghani, and the two were in a relationship for six years before tying the knot in 2006. However, their marriage ended just months later, as Chahatt accused Narsinghani and his family of subjecting her to physical and emotional abuse.

In 2013, she remarried Farhan Mirza, the son of Bollywood writer Shahrukh Mirza, and together they had two daughters. Sadly, their relationship also faced challenges, and in 2018, Chahatt filed for divorce. Recently, rumors have been circulating that Khanna is in a relationship with television actor Rohan Gandotra and that the two are planning to marry soon.

On the work front, the actress is known for her work in projects like “Yaatris,” “Prassthanam,” “Bade Acche Lagte Hain,” “Qubool Hai.” Her film career began with her debut in “7½ Phere.” Later the same year, she was also featured as part of the cast in the thriller “The Film.”

Chahatt Khanna is preparing for an exciting new OTT project, for which she has taken up professional tennis lessons.



