Chandramukhi: First big banner Marathi film since Covid outbreak starts shoot

Makers Akshay Bardapurkar and Piiyush Singh have announced the kick-off of the production of Chandramukhi, the only big banner Marathi film to go on floors since the pandemic.



After the massive success on OTT of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Marathi film AB Aani CD, filmmaker Akshay Bardapurkar teams up with Piiyush Singh for the third time in a row for Chandramukhi. The official poster of the film was unveiled in January this year with a lot of fanfare.

Ever since the launch of the first-look, audiences have been on the edge to know 'who is the leading lady playing Chandramukhi?' and 'why is her face not yet unveiled?' To date, the filmmakers are tightlipped about the lead actress and the cast. The shoot of Chandramukhi goes on floor this November in the presence of legendary singer-composer duo Ajay-Atul in Mumbai.

Chandramukhi is the first-ever big banner Marathi film to go on floor since the pandemic started. The mahurat shot was filmed in Masina Hospital at Byculla. The principal presence at the mahurat was of Ajay-Atul, the prodigious singer-composer duo that has made a remarkable impact in Bollywood, too. This legendary duo will be composing a promising blend of hard-hitting music with lively lavani scores for Chandramukhi.

Apart from music, Chandramukhi has the perfect recipe for garnering a record-breaking box office collection. It promises drama, politics, beauty, music, dance, and all the right blockbuster elements. The film is a silver screen adaptation of writer Vishwas Patil's novel of the same name. The plot of the film traverses along the paths of 'Tamasha' and 'politics'.